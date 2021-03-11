Sign up
Photo 529
March Words - Close-up Cucumber
Poor Kermit gets rooked into doing the worst jobs for the combination March words / rainbow challenge. But, he is a good humored froggie and smiles the whole way through!
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
cucumber
,
kermit
,
muppet
,
mar21words
,
rainbow2021
