March Words - Blue Water
Photo 531

March Words - Blue Water

Also for the 52 Week Challenge that said to experiment and have fun with water. So I did!
I researched how to do it. They say that the water drop will land in the same spot every time if you just pop a small hole in a plastic bag.
It doesn't. The drops are close to one another but not always in the same spot.
I took over 80 shots and then narrowed it down to eight shots, and posted two of my favourites. I did get a water crown but it was not the sharp splash I was hoping for.
Also need to adjust my back board for a better reflection.
But - pretty pleased with my first attempt at water drops.
Photo Details

