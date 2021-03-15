March Words - Rough Red

The challenge of rough red was probably meant to be a rough texture, but I am a firm believer in not allowing rules to get in the way of individuality!

The Ottawa Senators are my team. They are the youngest team in the NHL and the expectations for them was low for this year. But - they are rough and tough and winning more games than they were expected to.

They may - but probably will not - make the play-offs this year. But watch out next year! They will cause mega trouble and be near the top of the league.

And yes - I do expect to hear the jeers from other hockey fans in the 365 community.

