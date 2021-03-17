Sign up
Photo 536
March Words - Yellow Framed St. Pat's Day
I used this same card last year for St. Patrick's Day. The processing is different to make the frame yellow but the sentiments found on the card are still the same as they were last year!
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th March 2021 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
card
,
shamrock
,
st. pat's
,
mar21words
,
rainbow2021
Helen Jane
ace
well done for integrating a green theme into a yellow day!
March 17th, 2021
