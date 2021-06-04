Previous
June Words - Quick by farmreporter
Photo 554

June Words - Quick

This guy was patient and standing so still waiting for the fish to swim by. He was quick to nab it and just as quick to fly away.
Loved this view of the fish and his head framed by the wing.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

