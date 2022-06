So sorry for the mass uploads once again. I am slowly catching up!Annie @annied has tied this month's word of the month with the 30 Days Wild challenge - and made the words alphabetical at the same time!Earth has two definitions that I know of: the planet and the soil.This handful of rich, black earth is in a field planted to wheat just east of Calgary.Thank you, Hubby - for once again allowing me to 'borrow' your hands for a shot!