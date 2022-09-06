Sign up
Photo 591
September Words - Shadow
How convenient that our dog is named Shadow!
Not what was intended?
Oh well - September 19th is also the word shadow so I have another chance to get it right!
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3345
photos
144
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
12th September 2022 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
border collie
,
sep22words
