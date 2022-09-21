Sign up
Photo 595
September Words - Reflection
I was keeping my eyes open for reflection opportunities when this man signaled his friends on the other side of the window.
So much fun!!
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
Photo Details
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
17th September 2022 2:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
sep22words
,
street-95
