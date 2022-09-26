Sign up
Photo 599
September Words - Growth
This is a mini Tradescantia that has lost her pretty pink accents that she has in the summer but loses with the shorter days and light.
But - she is still sending out new leaves!
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
plant
,
growth
,
sep22words
