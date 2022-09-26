Previous
September Words - Growth by farmreporter
Photo 599

September Words - Growth

This is a mini Tradescantia that has lost her pretty pink accents that she has in the summer but loses with the shorter days and light.
But - she is still sending out new leaves!
26th September 2022

Wendy

farmreporter
