Photo 604
September Words - Upside Down
I was upside down to take this shot.
Enough said!
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
26th September 2022 7:53pm
Tags
playground
,
upside down
,
sep22words
