FOR / February Words - Street

Annie @annied has certainly done a marvelous job of combining this month's words with the Flash of Red challenge which has landscape as the theme this week.
So - here is the corner of Pitt Street and Second Avenue in Cornwall. It was taken at dusk so the sky was actually fairly light. So - I masked out the sky with Lightroom (and I did not do a very good job since you can see the ghosting along the edges of the buildings) to darken the sky to appear night.
I will eventually learn how to do a professional job!!