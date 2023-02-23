Previous
Next
FOR / February Words - Street by farmreporter
Photo 642

FOR / February Words - Street

Annie @annied has certainly done a marvelous job of combining this month's words with the Flash of Red challenge which has landscape as the theme this week.
So - here is the corner of Pitt Street and Second Avenue in Cornwall. It was taken at dusk so the sky was actually fairly light. So - I masked out the sky with Lightroom (and I did not do a very good job since you can see the ghosting along the edges of the buildings) to darken the sky to appear night.
I will eventually learn how to do a professional job!!
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise