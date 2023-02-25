FOR / February Words - Suburbia

Previous
February Words - Suburbia by farmreporter
Photo 646

February Words - Suburbia

We are still on the road so I had SIL take me around for some night (low-key) photography for the last couple of shots.
This is a gorgeous mansion in Madoc ... hence the suburbia word.
Wendy

