Previous
Next
FOR / February Words - Round by farmreporter
Photo 648

FOR / February Words - Round

St. Raphael's Ruins in Glengarry are gorgeous stone walls that still stand. This opening is located at the very top of the front wall and must have originally had a beautiful stain glass window.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise