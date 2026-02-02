Sign up
Previous
Photo 653
February Words - Floral
It's a good thing that we are not tasked to post 365 masterpieces - because sometimes we can only work with what we have.
In this case it is a very limp and dying white rose.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
3967
photos
119
followers
84
following
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
652
2709
653
Views
2
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
2nd February 2026 3:35pm
rose
,
floral
,
for2026
,
feb26words
