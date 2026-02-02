Previous
February Words - Floral by farmreporter
Photo 653

February Words - Floral

It's a good thing that we are not tasked to post 365 masterpieces - because sometimes we can only work with what we have.
In this case it is a very limp and dying white rose.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact