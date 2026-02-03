Previous
February Words - Architecture by farmreporter
Photo 654

February Words - Architecture

Grain elevators are famous sentinels of the prairie skies.
These ones are located in Nanton, Alberta.
The two on the left are actually lit up in blue while the larger one on the right is lit up in red.
You do not know that when shot in B&W though!
Wendy

