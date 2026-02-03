Sign up
Photo 654
February Words - Architecture
Grain elevators are famous sentinels of the prairie skies.
These ones are located in Nanton, Alberta.
The two on the left are actually lit up in blue while the larger one on the right is lit up in red.
You do not know that when shot in B&W though!
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Tags
architecture
,
grain elevator
,
for2026
,
feb26words
