Dalgona Coffee

Dalgona Coffee. I liked it a lot. Easy to make.



But I was too impatient to put in a more appropriate glass to make it more photogenic. Oh well. At least I felt inspired enough to take my big girl camera out! It’s been months... Yay for small victories, I guess. I miss taking pics.



I miss a lot of things, pre- COVID-19. FUCK THIS SHIT.



In other news, I’m still chugging along... some days hopeful...most days anxious as hell, sad, worried...



I see bodies come in and bodies go out at the hospital...



I cry. Sometimes I’m just too exhausted to cry and just keep going...



Fight or flight, I guess.



Ugh.



I wake up each morning, wondering, “Will this be the day?” My colleagues at the hospital or those that are essential workers also wonder the same thing. Will this be the day we come down with the virus? Some people I know want to get it, just to get it over with. Me? NO THANK YOU. But my husband and I (though we HOPE HOPE HOPE I don’t bring it home) are just preparing for it.



What I’ve heard from people who have survived the virus, say they’ve never felt anything like it, don’t wish it on anyone.



And I’ve been told what helps:



TYLENOL

CHICKEN SOUP (lots of it)

WATER (lots of it)

and just

MAKE YOURSELF BREATHE, no matter how fucking hard it hurts.



Because you don’t want to end up on a ventilator.