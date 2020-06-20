Previous
Well there’s one thing to know about this earth... by fauxtography365
Photo 659

Well there’s one thing to know about this earth...

...we’re just here to make more dirt....and that’s ok...

(View from the new walkway path on the Tappan Zee Bridge; Song lyric is Night on the Sun.)
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

