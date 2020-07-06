Luna moth

This is a Luna moth I spotted on the train platform one morning. I didn’t know it was a Luna Moth when I snapped the pic but I figured it was unusual. So I looked it up, and sure enough, it is. The internet had a lot to say about the Luna Moth and its symbolism.



The Luna moth only lives for about a week. I wondered how long this moth had left after I saw it....I feel lucky to have seen this.



Interestingly enough, this moth sighting made me think of my dad (he was in hospice care at the time) I remember thinking it was a sign.... and I believe it was. Like this moth’s lifespan, my dad passed about a week after seeing it.