Luna moth by fauxtography365
Photo 662

Luna moth

This is a Luna moth I spotted on the train platform one morning. I didn’t know it was a Luna Moth when I snapped the pic but I figured it was unusual. So I looked it up, and sure enough, it is. The internet had a lot to say about the Luna Moth and its symbolism.

The Luna moth only lives for about a week. I wondered how long this moth had left after I saw it....I feel lucky to have seen this.

Interestingly enough, this moth sighting made me think of my dad (he was in hospice care at the time) I remember thinking it was a sign.... and I believe it was. Like this moth’s lifespan, my dad passed about a week after seeing it.
Ms. T

@fauxtography365
I like pictures. Sometimes I take good ones.
Ms. T
@timerskine this is the Luna moth I saw.
August 15th, 2020  
