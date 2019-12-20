Previous
Back again by fayefaye
Photo 1752

Back again

Went back to see the northern hawk owl. There's been lots of photographers and birders going to see this little owl. It's so amazing that I can see why people would want to see it.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely ...fav
December 20th, 2019  
Marilyn G M
Gorgeous!
December 20th, 2019  
