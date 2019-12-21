Sign up
Photo 1753
Now that's a mouth full!
The little red squirrel was munching on a nut that he had stored for a winter's day. Now that really is a mouth full! Lol
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
21st December 2019 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
He looks startled that you caught him
December 21st, 2019
CC Folk
ace
fav
December 21st, 2019
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
December 21st, 2019
Islandgirl
ace
Cute capture!
December 21st, 2019
