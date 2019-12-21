Previous
Now that's a mouth full! by fayefaye
Photo 1753

Now that's a mouth full!

The little red squirrel was munching on a nut that he had stored for a winter's day. Now that really is a mouth full! Lol
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Linda Godwin
He looks startled that you caught him
December 21st, 2019  
CC Folk ace
fav
December 21st, 2019  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
December 21st, 2019  
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
December 21st, 2019  
