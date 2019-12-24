Previous
Common yes but ... still beautiful by fayefaye
Photo 1756

Common yes but ... still beautiful

I think sometimes we forget how beautiful our local birds are. We are so use to seeing them that we forget to take a really good look and see them for their real beauty.. The male mallard duck out on the ice today.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Casablanca ace
He's gorgeous, you're quite right! Happy Christmas to you x
December 24th, 2019  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav. Yes the small simple things......Best wishes to you to
December 24th, 2019  
Linda Godwin
Wonderfully done
December 24th, 2019  
