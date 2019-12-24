Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1756
Common yes but ... still beautiful
I think sometimes we forget how beautiful our local birds are. We are so use to seeing them that we forget to take a really good look and see them for their real beauty.. The male mallard duck out on the ice today.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1756
photos
211
followers
0
following
481% complete
View this month »
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
24th December 2019 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
He's gorgeous, you're quite right! Happy Christmas to you x
December 24th, 2019
Sylvia du Toit
Fav. Yes the small simple things......Best wishes to you to
December 24th, 2019
Linda Godwin
Wonderfully done
December 24th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close