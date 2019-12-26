Previous
Christmas is over! by fayefaye
Photo 1758

Christmas is over!

Christmas is over so it's time to put the decorations away. Little red squirrel got a head start with the help of Photoshop!
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Juhstin
haha, this is perfect! :)
December 26th, 2019  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
It does look as if he's carrying the ornament to put it away. Precious little critter. Amazing detail in his fur.
December 26th, 2019  
Sylvia du Toit
Cool
December 26th, 2019  
