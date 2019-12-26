Sign up
Photo 1758
Christmas is over!
Christmas is over so it's time to put the decorations away. Little red squirrel got a head start with the help of Photoshop!
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
3
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Juhstin
haha, this is perfect! :)
December 26th, 2019
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
It does look as if he's carrying the ornament to put it away. Precious little critter. Amazing detail in his fur.
December 26th, 2019
Sylvia du Toit
Cool
December 26th, 2019
