Previous
Next
The HUNT! by fayefaye
Photo 1759

The HUNT!

Went back to see the northern owl today. It was amazing to watch it hunt for food. Here it is with a vole that it had just caught!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
481% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Outstanding find and to be able to witness! Lucky you!
December 27th, 2019  
Juhstin
This is amazing thank you for sharing! Lucky you got to capture this
December 27th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise