Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1759
The HUNT!
Went back to see the northern owl today. It was amazing to watch it hunt for food. Here it is with a vole that it had just caught!
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1759
photos
212
followers
0
following
481% complete
View this month »
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
27th December 2019 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
Outstanding find and to be able to witness! Lucky you!
December 27th, 2019
Juhstin
This is amazing thank you for sharing! Lucky you got to capture this
December 27th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close