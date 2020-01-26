Previous
Itchy scratchy by fayefaye
Photo 1772

Itchy scratchy

I love watching the morning dove. This one had a little itch it needed to take care of. Such a sweet bird.
26th January 2020

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
