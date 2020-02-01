Sign up
Photo 1774
Nothing but fox
I played around with this photo as I wanted to take out all the distracting shadows. It's fairly heavily cropped but I love that the only thing you see is the fox. Such a beautiful creature. Love nature!!!
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
5
5
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
1st February 2020 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
What an incredible image, Faye! You're so right: such a beautiful creature. You've set off his stunning features by setting him completely in a field of white. Nature is awesome!!
February 1st, 2020
