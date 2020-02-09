Previous
Tap...tap...tap ... I know who's knocking by fayefaye
Photo 1777

Tap...tap...tap ... I know who's knocking

You cannot ignore the tapping on the tree when there's a pileated woodpecker around. If not the tapping than it's call will let you know it's there. Such an amazing large bird.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Martin Jalkotzy
Fantastic! W have them around the riverine forests in Calgary, but I have not managed to catch them recently.
February 9th, 2020  
