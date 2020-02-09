Sign up
Photo 1777
Tap...tap...tap ... I know who's knocking
You cannot ignore the tapping on the tree when there's a pileated woodpecker around. If not the tapping than it's call will let you know it's there. Such an amazing large bird.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1777
photos
220
followers
0
following
486% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th February 2020 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Martin Jalkotzy
Fantastic! W have them around the riverine forests in Calgary, but I have not managed to catch them recently.
February 9th, 2020
