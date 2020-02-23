Previous
Northern Hawk Owl ... still here! by fayefaye
Northern Hawk Owl ... still here!

Was happy to see that the northern hawk owl was still here. As the temperatures start to warm up it will head north where it is colder. Such an amazing bird to photograph!
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Mallory ace
Such great detail. An excellent capture.
February 23rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely minimalist shot. A beauty.
February 23rd, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Fantastic capture; perfect pose by the bird, framed in a unique way by the minimal tree branch.
February 23rd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful
February 23rd, 2020  
