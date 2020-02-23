Sign up
Photo 1780
Northern Hawk Owl ... still here!
Was happy to see that the northern hawk owl was still here. As the temperatures start to warm up it will head north where it is colder. Such an amazing bird to photograph!
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd February 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mallory
ace
Such great detail. An excellent capture.
February 23rd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely minimalist shot. A beauty.
February 23rd, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Fantastic capture; perfect pose by the bird, framed in a unique way by the minimal tree branch.
February 23rd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful
February 23rd, 2020
