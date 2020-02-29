Previous
Snow Globe! by fayefaye
Photo 1784

Snow Globe!

Lots of snow yesterday so I went out this morning with my crystal ball to capture this beautiful blanket of snow.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Faye Turner

Photo Details

Sue
Love love love this!
February 29th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Lovin' this!!
February 29th, 2020  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous! Fav
March 1st, 2020  
