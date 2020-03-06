Sign up
Photo 1786
Top of the hill ... king of the Castle!
We had another little snowfall today. Went down to the duck pond. There's lots of snow there and this on was on top of the hill. Best viewed on black
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
6th March 2020 2:11pm
Debra
ace
Nice...love you pic too
March 6th, 2020
Debra Farrington
ace
That's just wonderful! Love the composition.
March 6th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my this is sooooo cute!
March 6th, 2020
