Photo 1788
Frozen droplets
There was a bush that was covered with these frozen water droplets. It was early in the morning so I would think that most of them melted away once the sun hit them. Quite beautiful!
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
8th March 2020 10:09am
Marlene Harris
Nicely taken
March 8th, 2020
