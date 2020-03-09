Previous
All dried up! by fayefaye
All dried up!

I love the way these dried up flower pods look. They look wind blown and I love the soft background. There is beauty in everything if you just look.
Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Mallory ace
Simply stunning! Beautiful focus.
March 9th, 2020  
