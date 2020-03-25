Previous
Treasures on the forest floor by fayefaye
Treasures on the forest floor

The creatures of the forest will be happy to find the hidden treasures on the forest floor! The acorns supply food for many of the little chipmunks and squirrels.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
