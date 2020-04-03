Sign up
Photo 1807
Cedar Waxwing
The cedar waxwing were very active today feeding on the left over berries from last year. Such a beautiful bird.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
3rd April 2020 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
Fantastic shot with him and the berries
April 3rd, 2020
