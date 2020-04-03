Previous
Cedar Waxwing by fayefaye
Cedar Waxwing

The cedar waxwing were very active today feeding on the left over berries from last year. Such a beautiful bird.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Linda Godwin
Fantastic shot with him and the berries
April 3rd, 2020  
