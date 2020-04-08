Sign up
Photo 1812
The Great Canadian Goose
Went down to the Eco park again today to see what was there. We see the Canadian goose all the time and we forget how beautiful it really is!
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
3
1
365
NIKON D610
8th April 2020 6:24pm
Melvina McCaw
love the reflection and sunshine
April 9th, 2020
