The Great Canadian Goose by fayefaye
Photo 1812

The Great Canadian Goose

Went down to the Eco park again today to see what was there. We see the Canadian goose all the time and we forget how beautiful it really is!
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Melvina McCaw
love the reflection and sunshine
April 9th, 2020  
