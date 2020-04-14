Previous
Next
Loons are visiting by fayefaye
Photo 1818

Loons are visiting

The loons have stopped by to feed on some fish before they head up north for the summer. It's amazing to watch them dive into the water and end up in a totally different spot … far away. They are amazing swimmers under the water.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise