Photo 1819
Better light ... better photo
It was a lot bright so I decided to go back and photograph the loons again. Love this close up of the loon as it really shows the beautiful green collar and its bright red eye
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
15th April 2020 5:21pm
kali
ace
excellent closeup
April 16th, 2020
