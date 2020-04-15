Previous
Better light ... better photo by fayefaye
Photo 1819

Better light ... better photo

It was a lot bright so I decided to go back and photograph the loons again. Love this close up of the loon as it really shows the beautiful green collar and its bright red eye
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Faye Turner

kali ace
excellent closeup
April 16th, 2020  
