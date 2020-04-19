Sign up
When the rain stops
When the rains stopped I headed out with my camera to see if I could find some raindrops to photograph. There were lots. Lol
19th April 2020
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb
ace
Delightful macro! Fav
April 19th, 2020
