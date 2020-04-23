Sign up
Photo 1827
The fly by
Caught this cormorant flying by this morning. Love going down to the waterfront when there is so much activity!
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1827
photos
220
followers
0
following
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd April 2020 8:54am
Diana
ace
such perfection, wonderful bif!
April 23rd, 2020
Catherine P
Superb!
April 23rd, 2020
