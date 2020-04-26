Sign up
Photo 1830
Waiting for colour
The flower heads are starting to grow and now all there is left if to wait for the pop of colour it will bring to the world!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th April 2020 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
This is truly a favorite. Am sorry there isn't something higher to put on a photo. It is intriguing.
April 27th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Wonderful macro!
April 27th, 2020
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Faye, this is gorgeous! It has to be one of the best ones of yours that I have seen. I like how you have not over processed or over saturated the green as well .... this looks great.
April 27th, 2020
