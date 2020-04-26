Previous
Waiting for colour by fayefaye
Photo 1830

Waiting for colour

The flower heads are starting to grow and now all there is left if to wait for the pop of colour it will bring to the world!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Sheila Guevin ace
This is truly a favorite. Am sorry there isn't something higher to put on a photo. It is intriguing.
April 27th, 2020  
Cathy ace
Wonderful macro!
April 27th, 2020  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Faye, this is gorgeous! It has to be one of the best ones of yours that I have seen. I like how you have not over processed or over saturated the green as well .... this looks great.
April 27th, 2020  
