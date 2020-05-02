Previous
Rise to the morning sun by fayefaye
Photo 1836

Rise to the morning sun

Back to see the loons as they are stilling hanging around and haven't headed up north. I have so many pictures of them. I guess that's not such a bad thing! lol
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Caterina ace
wonderful capture, details, texture. fav
May 2nd, 2020  
