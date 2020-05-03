Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1837
Follow the light!
The sky was amazing this morning and I love how the sun lit up the rails on the railway track. So beautiful!
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd May 2020 5:32pm
Diana
ace
Stunningly beautiful!
May 3rd, 2020
