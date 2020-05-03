Previous
Follow the light! by fayefaye
Photo 1837

Follow the light!

The sky was amazing this morning and I love how the sun lit up the rails on the railway track. So beautiful!
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Diana ace
Stunningly beautiful!
May 3rd, 2020  
