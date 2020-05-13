Previous
The Eagle by fayefaye
Photo 1846

The Eagle

We get don't many eagles in Ontario so it's always a wonderful surprise to see one. What an amazing bird! This one was pretty far away and I would have loved to get closer … but that's the way nature is. You take what they give you!
13th May 2020

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
