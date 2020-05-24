Sign up
Photo 1857
For the LOVE of dandelions
I will often pull some on the seeds off the dandelion so I can see the head of the flower. Today when I took them off it made a heart shape. Now I did take a few more off to make it a bit more distinct. Pretty cool!
24th May 2020
24th May 20
0
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1857
photos
221
followers
0
following
508% complete
View this month »
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
24th May 2020 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
