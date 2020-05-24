Previous
Next
For the LOVE of dandelions by fayefaye
Photo 1857

For the LOVE of dandelions

I will often pull some on the seeds off the dandelion so I can see the head of the flower. Today when I took them off it made a heart shape. Now I did take a few more off to make it a bit more distinct. Pretty cool!
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise