First of many by fayefaye
Photo 1860

First of many

These little white butterflies are always difficult to photograph as they never stay still for very long. Looking forward to lots of butterflies this year.
27th May 2020

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
509% complete

Photo Details

