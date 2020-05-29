Sign up
Photo 1862
Yellow fellow
The little American goldfinch landed on my metal flowers. Such a sweet little bird.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
4
1
1
365
NIKON D610
29th May 2020 3:55pm
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful back light and dof
May 30th, 2020
