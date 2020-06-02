Previous
Next
Unusual Find by fayefaye
Photo 1866

Unusual Find

These dandelions caught my eye right away. I love how the head is totally empty but has grown through the other dandelion. I find it to be very artistic!
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise