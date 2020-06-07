Previous
Next
The cecropia moth by fayefaye
Photo 1871

The cecropia moth

This is the cecropia moth after it emerged from it's cocoon. It's been in the cocoon all winter. It just amazing me how these moths live in their until spring. Nature is amazing!
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
This is an amazing image! Exquisite detail.
June 8th, 2020  
Patricia E
A great photo so much detail and the colours are amazing. Fav
June 8th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
fabulous capture!
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise