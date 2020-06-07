Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1871
The cecropia moth
This is the cecropia moth after it emerged from it's cocoon. It's been in the cocoon all winter. It just amazing me how these moths live in their until spring. Nature is amazing!
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
3
6
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
7th June 2020 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Elizabeth
ace
This is an amazing image! Exquisite detail.
June 8th, 2020
Patricia E
A great photo so much detail and the colours are amazing. Fav
June 8th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
fabulous capture!
June 8th, 2020
