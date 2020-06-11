Previous
Eastern Swallowtail Butterfly by fayefaye
Eastern Swallowtail Butterfly

Yesterday the black swallowtail … tonight the yellow one. Loving all the return of all the butterflies. So very beautiful!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
judith deacon ace
Magnificent capture
June 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous
June 12th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture in every way
June 12th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful detail!
June 12th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Superb!! Just really incredible details.
June 12th, 2020  
