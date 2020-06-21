Previous
Next
A long flight by fayefaye
Photo 1885

A long flight

It's been a long flight to Canada for the male monarch. He is a bit tattered ... but still beautiful. I love the return of the monarchs. So exciting!
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
516% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Superb colors, it looks like a painting !
June 22nd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really lovely.
June 22nd, 2020  
KWind ace
Instant FAV!
June 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Beautifully soft yet focused! Where do they get their energy? And not bothered by Covid rules!
June 22nd, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
beautiful! I saw one here in Maryland today too! Glad to see they are back!
June 22nd, 2020  
Mallory ace
Superb....as always.
June 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise