Photo 1885
A long flight
It's been a long flight to Canada for the male monarch. He is a bit tattered ... but still beautiful. I love the return of the monarchs. So exciting!
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
516% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th June 2020 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
Superb colors, it looks like a painting !
June 22nd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really lovely.
June 22nd, 2020
KWind
ace
Instant FAV!
June 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Beautifully soft yet focused! Where do they get their energy? And not bothered by Covid rules!
June 22nd, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
beautiful! I saw one here in Maryland today too! Glad to see they are back!
June 22nd, 2020
Mallory
ace
Superb....as always.
June 22nd, 2020
