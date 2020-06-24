Sign up
Photo 1888
Young Red Squirrel
This little red squirrel has captured my heart. He's just so cute and I can't stop taking pictures of him.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th June 2020 4:14am
Joyce W.
ace
Wow the detail!!! Fantastic!!
June 25th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Perfect
June 25th, 2020
JudyC
ace
Great focus! FAv.
June 25th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Adorable!
June 25th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a sweet shot
June 25th, 2020
