Young Red Squirrel by fayefaye
Young Red Squirrel

This little red squirrel has captured my heart. He's just so cute and I can't stop taking pictures of him.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joyce W. ace
Wow the detail!!! Fantastic!!
June 25th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Perfect
June 25th, 2020  
JudyC ace
Great focus! FAv.
June 25th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Adorable!
June 25th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a sweet shot
June 25th, 2020  
